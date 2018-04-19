A Hempstead charter school student was arrested after he told a teacher in class that he “was going to send a bomb threat” to the school and said “it’s going to be doomsday,” police said Thursday morning.

Khalil Young, 17, of Elm Avenue, Hempstead, surrendered to Hempstead police Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and was charged with making a terroristic threat. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Nassau County police said Young, a student at The Academy Charter School on North Franklin Avenue, made the threat while in class Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., first telling a teacher he was going to send the bomb threat to the school — then adding that he had an assault rifle and ammunition.

Police said the Gang Investigations Squad, Third Squad detectives and Hempstead police all responded to Young’s residence, conducting a search. No weapons were recovered.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It was not clear if Young is represented by counsel.