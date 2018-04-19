TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Hempstead charter school student made threat in class

The student told a teacher he had an assault rile and ammunition, then cops went to his home and didn’t find any weapons, police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Hempstead charter school student was arrested after he told a teacher in class that he “was going to send a bomb threat” to the school and said “it’s going to be doomsday,” police said Thursday morning.

Khalil Young, 17, of Elm Avenue, Hempstead, surrendered to Hempstead police Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and was charged with making a terroristic threat. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Nassau County police said Young, a student at The Academy Charter School on North Franklin Avenue, made the threat while in class Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., first telling a teacher he was going to send the bomb threat to the school — then adding that he had an assault rifle and ammunition.

Police said the Gang Investigations Squad, Third Squad detectives and Hempstead police all responded to Young’s residence, conducting a search. No weapons were recovered.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It was not clear if Young is represented by counsel.

John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

