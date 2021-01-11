Nassau County police are investigating two robberies that took place Monday morning at two Chase Bank branches located about two miles apart in Oceanside and Baldwin.

Police said the first incident took place at the Chase Bank at 3285 Long Beach Rd. in Oceanside and was reported in a 911 call at 10:36 a.m. The second incident took place at the Chase Bank at 915 Atlantic Ave. in Baldwin and was reported in a 911 call at 10:51 a.m.

Police said there were no reported injuries, but could not immediately say how much was taken in either incident.

Police did confirm that the Chase Bank branch in Oceanside was also robbed just last Wednesday, but could not immediately say if any of the incidents are related — or if investigators are looking at a common suspect in the hold-ups.

