The driver behind the wheel of a “super reckless” high-speed chase from Valley Stream to Hempstead Village that resulted in the death of a second driver was arraigned Wednesday morning in courtroom packed with family and friends of both the defendant and the victim.

Judge Martin Massell set Dana King Jr.’s bail at $500,000 bond or $250,000 cash, as extra court officers stood watch in the courtroom, the hallway and outside First District Court in Hempstead.

King Jr., 23, was charged with manslaughter in the crash that police said happened after two drivers who knew each other crashed during a “super reckless” high-speed chase, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Behind the wheel of a 2009 Audi around 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, King rear-ended a BMW on Baldwin Road, sending the vehicle crashing into a fire hydrant and then a tree, Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commander of the Nassau police homicide squad, said Tuesday afternoon.

The BMW driver, Jimmy Hayes, 22, of Hempstead, was declared dead at the scene, police said. His passenger, a woman, 25, was taken to a hospital, authorities said. Her identity has not been released.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Dellinger said Wednesday that King has two prior domestic incidents involving the female victim, an ex-girlfriend who police said remained in serious condition Wednesday morning.

Dellinger alleged that King saw the female passenger as she got into Hayes’ vehicle in Valley Stream and chased them into Hempstead.

The force of the crash caused King’s vehicle to spin out and land 450 feet away from the other vehicle, she said.

Massell also granted a one-year stay-away order to prohibit King from going near or contacting the female victim.

King’s Rockville Centre attorney, Michael Dergarabedian, said his client is a Nassau Community College basketball player who has no criminal record and is scheduled to graduate in May.

“He’s got a lot of support here today,” the lawyer said. “Accidents happen.”

King’s father, Dana King Sr., expressed condolences for the Hayes family outside the courtroom.

“I feel bad for the family,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry for their family’s loss.”

The drivers had dogged each other for about five miles on local streets and a parkway after arguing, police said.

Fitzpatrick said the men were acquaintances but did not provide details about their relationship.

“They got into their vehicles and started chasing each other,” he said. “They were doing this back and forth, through Franklin Avenue, onto the Southern State Parkway, and eventually ended up northbound on Baldwin Road. It’s a high-speed pursuit. They went for a long distance and ended up with a tragedy.”

King Jr., of Abermarle Avenue in Valley Stream, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and charged with second-degree manslaughter, authorities said.

Police did not say why the two drivers had a disagreement and exactly where the chase started in Valley Stream.

“It appears they were driving at an excessive rate of speed northbound on Baldwin Road,” Fitzpatrick said in a news conference near the hydrant and tree at the crash scene Tuesday. “At some point, right around here, the Audi strikes the BMW from behind, causing that vehicle to lose control.”

After slamming into the BMW near Acacia Avenue, the Audi hit a parked taxicab, Fitzpatrick said, “causing him to further lose control, spin out of control.”

The Audi came to rest several hundred feet away, he said.

Fitzpatrick advised any driver being pursued by another to pull over, preferably in a lighted area, and call police.

As for the two drivers, Fitzpatrick said, it was “super reckless, at night … there are still a lot of cars on the road at midnight, to be driving at that super egregious speed, you know, playing bumper cars or what — this is what it ends up in.”