A Patchogue man faces weapon charges after police found a stolen handgun on him Thursday night following a traffic stop, police said.

Manny Fernandez, 31, of Ryder Avenue, was riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle, traveling east on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 60, in Coram, when a highway patrol officer tried to pull him over around 11 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police said Fernandez took off on his motorcycle and kept driving until he reached Exit 65, where he got off, then got on to the westbound LIE.

The officer, who police said responded to a 911 call of reports of motorcyclists driving recklessly, gave chase.

Fernandez left the expressway at Exit 63, headed north on North Ocean Avenue, and abandoned his motorcycle near 451 Route 25, and ran away, police said.

“Canine Section officers located Fernandez in a nearby wooded area and recovered a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Alabama,” police said.

Fernandez, who was arrested at 11:30 p.m., half an hour after the officer attempted to pull him over, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Fernandez was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, police said. He also was issued 12 summonses for various traffic violations.

Fernandez, who is in police custody, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.