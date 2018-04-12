A police pursuit that began Wednesday evening in Patchogue ended with the arrest of a wanted man nearly 30 miles away in Wantagh, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Fifth Precinct Gang Unit officers attempted to pull over Lawrence Jenkins, 39, of Station Road, Patchogue, on Wednesday because he was wanted in a March 10 robbery in the Patchogue area.

Police said Jenkins was northbound on Waverly Avenue near Sunrise Highway in a 2002 Ford Explorer when the officers attempted to make a traffic stop at around 6:40 p.m. Instead of stopping, police said, Jenkins led police on a pursuit that finally ended when he stopped near Wantagh Avenue on the westbound Southern State Parkway in Wantagh — about 28 miles from the attempted traffic stop.

Photos of the pursuit showed marked Suffolk police vehicles, lights activated, following the Explorer driven by Jenkins along a stretch of Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore; later photos showed at least seven marked police vehicles, including a State Police sport utility vehicle, surrounding the Ford on the shoulder of the Southern State.

Police did not disclose details of the March 10 robbery, but said Jenkins was charged with attempted first-degree robbery in that incident. He also was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after being found with a loaded 9-mm handgun, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with previous conviction of a drug charge, resisting arrest, reckless driving, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer.

Police said Jenkins also faces drug-related charges including two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possession of fentanyl and cocaine, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possession of cocaine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possession of fentanyl, tampering with physical evidence for throwing drugs out the window of the vehicle while fleeing police, unlawful possession of marijuana, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia — the final charge in connection with possessing scales.

Jenkins was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not clear if he has an attorney.