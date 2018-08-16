Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Morning
85° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Bookkeeper stole thousands from Levittown woman, police say

Odette Seda is charged with forging checks in the 86-year-old woman's name, Nassau County police said.

Odette Seda of Hicksville was charged with grand

Odette Seda of Hicksville was charged with grand larceny, Nassau County police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Hicksville woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an 86-year-old Levittown woman who had employed her as a bookkeeper, Nassau County police said.

Odette Seda, 37, stole the money between June 2016 and December 2017 by forging checks in the victim's name, police said.

Police said they had not yet determined the total amount taken, but it was thousands of dollars, making it third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Seda was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on the larceny charge and charges of second-degree forgery and first-degree falsifying business records, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One Trump to fundraise in the Hamptons tomorrow
Aretha Franklin performs during "VH1 Divas Live: The Aretha on LI in '91: Revisiting her soul hits
The number of students enrolled in Stony Brook's University gets $25M for new engineering building
The building site on Hawthorne Road in Southampton, Official: Remains are of American Indian origin
The 3.2-mile course will feature five bubble stations Bubble Palooza comes to LI
Elevated pollution levels prompt air quality alert for Forecast: Heat advisory again, air quality alert