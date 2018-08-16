A Hicksville woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an 86-year-old Levittown woman who had employed her as a bookkeeper, Nassau County police said.

Odette Seda, 37, stole the money between June 2016 and December 2017 by forging checks in the victim's name, police said.

Police said they had not yet determined the total amount taken, but it was thousands of dollars, making it third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Seda was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on the larceny charge and charges of second-degree forgery and first-degree falsifying business records, police said.