Long IslandCrime

Parents left baby in car alone in Target parking lot in freezing temperatures, cops say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Two Central Islip residents were arrested and charged Saturday after leaving their 13-month-old child alone in a parked car outside a Bay Shore Target store amid freezing temperatures, Suffolk police said.

Police received a 911 call about 4:20 p.m. that someone had left a baby in a parked vehicle outside the store on Sunrise Highway. The day’s high temperature topped out at 29 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, according to the National Weather Service.

Police arrived and said the child did not appear to be in distress. About 10 minutes later, the child's parents, Paul Albinagorta and Natalia Pascual, arrived and were arrested by police.

The toddler was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for observation. Suffolk County Child Protection Services was notified and the child will be released to a family member, police said.

Albinagorta, 34, and Pascual, 22, were both charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Albinagorta was held overnight at the Third Precinct, while Pascual was held at the Fourth Precinct. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

