A retired schoolteacher from Northport who police said was in possession of child pornography was arrested Tuesday.

Kurt Desch, 63, who was taken into custody at his home around 7:15 a.m., was charged with one count of sexual performance by a child, a felony crime, police said in a news release.

Police said they found videos and photos of children on Desch’s computer. Authorities, however, did not say how many children were involved or whether they were boys or girls or both.

“Desch told detectives he retired from teaching at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in 2016,” police said.

Desch is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

An official at Eastern Suffolk BOCES declined to comment, saying a media affairs representative will provide a response later.