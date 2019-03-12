TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Retired schoolteacher had child porn on his computer, police say

Kurt Desch, 63, was charged with possessing child

Kurt Desch, 63, was charged with possessing child porn, police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A retired schoolteacher from Northport who police said was in possession of child pornography was arrested Tuesday.

Kurt Desch, 63, who was taken into custody at his home around 7:15 a.m., was charged with one count of sexual performance by a child, a felony crime, police said in a news release.

Police said they found videos and photos of children on Desch’s computer. Authorities, however, did not say how many children were involved or whether they were boys or girls or both.

“Desch told detectives he retired from teaching at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in 2016,” police said.

Desch is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

An official at Eastern Suffolk BOCES declined to comment, saying a media affairs representative will provide a response later. 

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

