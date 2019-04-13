TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Coram man arrested in child porn case

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Coram man is expected to be arraigned Saturday on child pornography charges, Suffolk County police said.

David B. Korzeniowski, 62, of Homestead Drive, was arrested Friday at his home by detectives in the computer crimes section and charged with two felonies, possessing a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child, police said.

Other details were not available Friday night.

Detectives said the investigation is continuing and ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6279 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

