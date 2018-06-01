Prosecutors said Friday that a defendant in a criminal case possessed more than 6 million images and videos of child pornography and erotica.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news advisory that it marked, “the largest cache of child pornography recovered in Suffolk County history.”

Other details were not immediately known, and Sini scheduled a news conference for later Friday to reveal additional information.

Among those expected to attend are representatives of the FBI, Suffolk County police and the Amityville Police Department.