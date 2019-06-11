A Long Beach taxi driver faces arraignment Tuesday in Long Beach City Court, one day after being arrested and charged with five counts of possession of sexual performance by a child younger than 16 years old.

Long Beach police said Thomas J. Stanford, 38, was arrested Monday at police headquarters after detectives recovered thousands of pornographic images and videos, "many of which appear to depict children less than sixteen years old," from the defendant's cellphone. The images were discovered, police said, during the execution of a search warrant related to an investigation into an unspecified "unrelated matter."

That investigation remains ongoing, police said.

An examination of the phone by the Long Beach Police Technical Assistance Response Unit recovered the images and videos, police said.

Police said that as a result of the arrest Stanford's taxi license, which he obtained in 2016, had been revoked.

Police do not believe Stanford's work as a cabbie played any role in the matter.