A registered sex offender from East Northport was sentenced to 9 years in prison Wednesday for uploading and trading child pornography, even as he was on probation for possessing it, federal authorities said.

Brian Newton, 38, must also serve five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office that covers Long Island. He had pleaded guilty in May to transportation of child pornography after investigators seized hundreds of videos and thousands of images of child pornography from his home.

“Child pornography is not an abstract crime. It is a direct byproduct of the sexual abuse of innocent children – in this instance, including infants and toddlers,” William F. Sweeney Jr., FBI assistant director in charge of the New York office, said in a news release. “And though he was already on probation for a prior child pornography conviction, Newton continued and even escalated his depraved actions, sharing child pornography while sexually soliciting minor children online."

Newton had been convicted in 2014 on child pornography possession when investigators launched another case against him in December 2016. Federal authorities had gotten a tip that a still pornographic image of three young girls was uploaded from an IP address that investigators said identified an electronic device at Newton’s home, according to the complaint filed against him in 2017.

After he was arrested, he admitted to federal authorities that he had started trading child pornography a year after he was released from jail and that he had “sexual chats” with about two dozen boys and girls, getting nude images photos from some of them and sending lewd photos of himself, investigators said.

Newton's attorneys could not be immediately reached Wednesday night.

The prosecution was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative led by U.S. Attorneys' offices to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.