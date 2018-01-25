A Ridge man who frequented online “dark web” forums devoted to the sexual torture of infants and toddlers has been sentenced to 8 years in prison, officials said.

Christopher Robert Grief, 30, who authorities said used the online identity “Mookie,” was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bianco in Central Islip, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Grief had pleaded guilty June 15, 2017, to receiving child pornography in interstate and foreign commerce, the U.S. Department of Justice statement said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Grief was sentenced to lifetime supervised release. He must register as a sex offender and will not be allowed unsupervised contact with minors.

Authorities said Grief was arrested in September 2014 after the execution of a search warrant at his residence. Law enforcement recovered child pornography, including a video of the rape of a 3-month-old baby on Grief’s computer, officials said.

At the time of his arrest in 2014, Grief “admitted that he had a sexual interest in young children,” the Department of Justice said. “He also admitted that he had been using the dark web forum for about a year to post and download child pornography and to chat about torture of children and animals.”

Grief “further admitted” he had “made and posted to the online forum a mutilation and torture video where he had abused a rat,” the release said.

Grief has been incarcerated since his arrest, officials said.