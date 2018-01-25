TODAY'S PAPER
DOJ: Ridge man sentenced to 8 years in prison in child porn case

Christopher Robert Grief admitted that he frequented “dark web” forums devoted to the sexual torture of infants and toddlers, officials said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Ridge man who frequented online “dark web” forums devoted to the sexual torture of infants and toddlers has been sentenced to 8 years in prison, officials said.

Christopher Robert Grief, 30, who authorities said used the online identity “Mookie,” was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bianco in Central Islip, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Grief had pleaded guilty June 15, 2017, to receiving child pornography in interstate and foreign commerce, the U.S. Department of Justice statement said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Grief was sentenced to lifetime supervised release. He must register as a sex offender and will not be allowed unsupervised contact with minors.

Authorities said Grief was arrested in September 2014 after the execution of a search warrant at his residence. Law enforcement recovered child pornography, including a video of the rape of a 3-month-old baby on Grief’s computer, officials said.

At the time of his arrest in 2014, Grief “admitted that he had a sexual interest in young children,” the Department of Justice said. “He also admitted that he had been using the dark web forum for about a year to post and download child pornography and to chat about torture of children and animals.”

Grief “further admitted” he had “made and posted to the online forum a mutilation and torture video where he had abused a rat,” the release said.

Grief has been incarcerated since his arrest, officials said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award- winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

