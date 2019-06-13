TODAY'S PAPER
Cathedral's ex-music director pleads guilty in child porn case

Michael Wustrow, 55, who also has been director

Michael Wustrow, 55, who also has been director of St Agnes Cathedral's adult choir, "is under federal investigation regarding possible charges of child exploitation," the diocese said in a statement Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2017. Michael Wustrow is the music ministry co-director at The Parish of St. Agnes Cathedral, 29 Quealy Place, Rockville Centre. (2013) Photo Credit: Handout For Faith page / Sylvia King - Ask the Clergy page. ltc Photo Credit: File photo

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
The former co-director of music at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre pleaded guilty Thursday to a child pornography charge in federal court in Central Islip.

   Michael Wustrow, 56, pleaded to one count of receipt of child pornography, as part of a plea deal.

    In admitting to downloading the child pornography to his cellphone in 2016,   Wustrow said “I apologize” for my actions.

      When he is sentenced in January, Wustrow faces between five to 20 years in prison. As part of the plea, federal prosecutors dropped a charge of possession of child pornography.    

    Wustrow  worked at the cathedral from 1993 to 2017, directing several youth choirs and the adult choir.

     The cathedral is the seat of the Roman Catholic diocese of Rockville Centre ,  which  has 1.5 million Catholics and which includes Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

     Wustrow  has also  been a fixture in the world of sacred music, on the board of a major national choral organization, and playing the organ at prestigious venues such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.     

   Wustrow had been removed from his position  at the cathedral in 2017 when the diocese learned that the FBI was investigating him for “possible charges of child exploitation,” and agents had used a search warrant to seize his work computer, the diocese said in a statement at the time.

    The diocese then also notified all parents of children in St. Agnes’s choirs, as well as those of children attending St. Agnes Cathedral School of the situation.

     The director of communications for the diocese, Sean Dolan, said in a statement Thursday,   that :

“The Diocese and the Parish of St. Agnes are confident in the process that has resulted in Mr. Wustrow’s guilty plea.  We understand from law enforcement that the underlying investigation did not reveal that any children from the Parish or the Diocese were victims of Mr. Wustrow’s criminal activities.”


Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

