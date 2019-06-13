The former co-director of music at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre pleaded guilty Thursday to a child pornography charge in federal court in Central Islip.

Michael Wustrow, 56, pleaded to one count of receipt of child pornography, as part of a plea deal.

In admitting to downloading the child pornography to his cellphone in 2016, Wustrow said “I apologize” for my actions.

When he is sentenced in January, Wustrow faces between five to 20 years in prison. As part of the plea, federal prosecutors dropped a charge of possession of child pornography.

Wustrow worked at the cathedral from 1993 to 2017, directing several youth choirs and the adult choir.

The cathedral is the seat of the Roman Catholic diocese of Rockville Centre , which has 1.5 million Catholics and which includes Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Wustrow has also been a fixture in the world of sacred music, on the board of a major national choral organization, and playing the organ at prestigious venues such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

Wustrow had been removed from his position at the cathedral in 2017 when the diocese learned that the FBI was investigating him for “possible charges of child exploitation,” and agents had used a search warrant to seize his work computer, the diocese said in a statement at the time.

The diocese then also notified all parents of children in St. Agnes’s choirs, as well as those of children attending St. Agnes Cathedral School of the situation.

The director of communications for the diocese, Sean Dolan, said in a statement Thursday, that :

“The Diocese and the Parish of St. Agnes are confident in the process that has resulted in Mr. Wustrow’s guilty plea. We understand from law enforcement that the underlying investigation did not reveal that any children from the Parish or the Diocese were victims of Mr. Wustrow’s criminal activities.”



