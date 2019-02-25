A grand jury has indicted on child pornography charges the former co-director of music at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, prosecutors said.

Michael Wustrow pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Magistrate Judge Anne Shields in Central Islip Feb. 20. He is being held without bail at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until a March court appearance, said John Marzulli, spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York.

Wustrow’s lawyer, James Pascarella, could not be reached Monday night.

The Feb. 19 indictment charged Wustrow, 56, with one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography, both felonies. Some of the images were stored on an Apple iPhone that authorities seized from Wustrow’s home Sept. 11, 2017, according to the indictment.

The crimes were allegedly committed in Brooklyn, according to an information sheet accompanying the indictment. Marzulli said FBI agents and a Suffolk County police detective arrested Wustrow but he did not know where.

The diocese had removed Wustrow from his position in 2017, it said in a Sept. 15, 2017 statement. The diocese learned of the investigation after the FBI executed a search warrant and seized Wustrow’s work computer, it said.

Wustrow came to St. Agnes in 1993 and was for years a fixture in the world of sacred music, serving on the board of a major national choral organization and playing the organ at prestigious locations such as St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, according to St. Agnes’ website in 2017.

Wustrow’s duties then included conducting eight choirs including two 70-voice girls choirs and a 50-voice choir for boys and girls in grades 1-2, the website said at that time.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In fall 2017, Wustrow was preparing to leave Long Island to take a new position as director of music elsewhere, according to that diocese's communications office.

Sean Dolan, a spokesman for the Rockville Centre diocese, did not respond to a voicemail Monday night.

A representative for the FBI's Long Island office could not be reached Monday night.