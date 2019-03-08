Cops: Guardian abused 2 girls in her care

A New Cassel woman who allegedly abused two girls in her care was arrested Thursday and charged with several crimes, including assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau police said.

Nicaisse Demonsieru, 34, of Railroad Avenue and legal guardian to two girls, ages 8 and 11, was arrested after a worker at the Nassau County Child Protective Services went to her house to investigate possible child abuse, police said.

“Both juveniles were found to have marks consistent with being struck by a cord as well as sustaining bite marks and were transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment,” police said in a news release.

Police did not say who was now caring for the children.

After officers told Demonsieru that they were going to arrest her, she grabbed a pill bottle and swallowed some pills, police said.

“She then resisted arrest by violently pulling away and caused one officer to suffer a minor injury,” police said.

Police did not specify what the officer's injury was and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Demonsieru also was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Demonsieru is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges that include two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.