Long Island

Mastic man gets 25-year prison sentence for child sex abuse

Suffolk jurors delivered a guilty verdict in a

Suffolk jurors delivered a guilty verdict in a Riverhead courtroom Monday, Oct. 17, 2017, against Guadencio Chino, 53, of Mastic, on sexual conduct, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

By Zachary R. Dowdy  zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
A Mastic man convicted last month of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl for up to five years was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday.

Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn, who sits in Riverhead, also sentenced Guadencio Chino, 53, to 20 years of post-release supervision.

Chino was convicted of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child after a trial that began Oct. 10, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Chino was arrested on Nov. 4, 2016, after a pediatrician detected the child’s abuse, officials said.

His attorney, Donald Mates of Bohemia, said Wednesday he is going to immediately appeal Kahn’s sentence as excessive. Mates also said the judge may have erred in not allowing him to question a witness during the trial.

“I was prevented from questioning a complainant,” Mates said. “The judge said I was not allowed to. If the jury had heard this evidence, they could have acquitted my client.”

