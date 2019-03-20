A judge said a Hempstead man deserved "no mercy" Wednesday when sending him to prison for at least 26 years after a violent rampage in which he sexually assaulted a toddler and stabbed two women.

"Despicable is the only label that should be attached to you," Nassau Supervising Judge Teresa Corrigan told Tommy Alvarado-Ventura, 33. "... You need to serve the longest sentence possible ... You deserve no mercy."

Alvarado-Ventura pleaded guilty in February to charges that included predatory sexual attack on a child, attempted murder, assault and weapon possession.

Corrigan sentenced him to 26 years to life behind bars under a plea agreement, remarking on his four previous deportations to El Salvador and saying she hoped the federal government would prosecute him for illegal entry to the United States.

Prosecutors have identified Alvarado-Ventura as an MS-13 gang member, saying his five-hour crime spree in March 2017 included stabbing a 24-year-old woman at a Hempstead bar after an argument about buying marijuana — collapsing one of her lungs.

Alvarado-Ventura also beat his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her in his girlfriend's Hempstead apartment, before later stabbing his girlfriend after she came home from work and confronted him about the child's injuries, according to authorities.

Prosecutor Jared Rosenblatt told the judge Wednesday that the trio of "savage and ruthless attacks" were a "disgusting illustration of the violence of MS-13."

The victim of the bar stabbing came to the sentencing but didn't speak because, according to Rosenblatt, she believed Alvarado-Ventura didn't deserve to hear her words.

Defense attorney Christopher Cassar said his client claims he had a blackout after drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana and didn't know what he was doing at the time of the crimes. The lawyer said his client was "remorseful" and accepted a possible life sentence so the victims wouldn't have to testify at a trial.

Cassar also said his client denies being part of MS-13, something Alvarado-Ventura repeated in some of the brief remarks he made through a Spanish language interpreter.

"I am very sorry for everything I've done," Alvarado-Ventura also said, adding that he would accept whatever punishment the judge imposed.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said after the sentencing that his crimes were "some of the most heinous" she had come across in her career.

"I'm confident that he will serve a life sentence for these crimes, as he should," she added. "... He's got every day of that sentence to think about what he did to those women and to that child."