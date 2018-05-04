A man in a gray or silver sedan tried to convince children in Wantagh to come to his car by offering candy, Nassau police said in asking for the public’s help to find him.

The suspect, an older man wearing a blue and red baseball hat, approached children on Southview Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

He tempted them with candy, then took off in his older model sedan, going east on Eastview Avenue, police said.

No other details are available, police said, but Seventh Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call 911 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.