Nassau County police have arrested three people who they say are part of a burglary crew of Chilean tourists who have netted over $1 million in cash, jewels and electronics by targeting homes on the affluent North Shore and in New Jersey.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, announcing the arrests Thursday morning, said the crew was part of an organized crime scheme based in Chile, with Chilean nationals coming to New York, California and other parts of the country on 90-day tourist visas to commit the burglaries.

The so-called "Chilean Burglary Crew," as police called them, allegedly hit upto a dozen homes in the Long Island communities of Hewlett, Great Neck and Saddle Rock, Ryder said.

Ryder said this crew is connected to another set of burglary suspects here on visas from Chile who were arrested last month in Nassau. Those individuals were released without bail, never reported to get their ankle monitoring devices and are suspected to have left the country, Ryder said.

Investigators from Nassau's Burglary Pattern Team, acting on intelligence, arrested the three Tuesday night outside a residence where they had been living in College Point, Queens, Ryder said.

The trio, arrested on burglary and conspiracy charges, were identified by police as: Boneek Alexander Quintero-Baeza, 32; Levy Frank Maury Bruggman, 23; and Alexandra Ivonne Pizarro-Blanche, 23.

Quintero-Baeza and Bruggman allegedly committed a burglary in New Jersey, which has issued a fugitive from justice warrant for the pair. They are being returned there for processing.

Pizarro-Blanche, who police said rented the cars used in the burglaries, was arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. She was released without bail and ordered to be monitored electronically. She is due back in court Tuesday.

Quintero-Baeza was also arraigned. His information was not available.

Bruggman is also set to be arraigned Thursday.

Another suspect, identified by police as Bryan Leandro Herrera-Maldonado, is the alleged ringleader. He fled police and is at large.

"We're going to hunt him down until we catch him and bring him to justice," Ryder said.

Ryder said the crew of three men and one woman "had just come back from a burglary they had committed in New Jersey" at the time of their arrests.

Quintero-Baeza engaged in "a violent struggle against our detectives," Ryder said. Both Bruggman and Pizarro-Blanche surrendered to police without an issue, police said.

County Executive Laura Curran, who attended the news conference, thanked investigators for their "dedicated and relentless" pursuit of the suspects.

Last month, Nassau police arrested Bryan Alexis Farias Luna, 28, of Puente Alto, Chile, and Isaias Antonio Lienlaf Donoso, 35, of Santiago, at a home on Melville Lane in Saddle Rock, police said.

Each was charged with second-degree burglary.

The pair are "probably back on a beach right now in Chile watching this and probably having a good laugh," said Ryder.