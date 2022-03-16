Feds: LI men charged with stalking, harassings Americans who criticize China

Two Long Islanders and three others have been charged in federal court on allegations that they colluded with Chinese authorities to stalk and harass Americans who criticized the Chinese government, including a U.S. military veteran and Tiananmen Square demonstrator who's running for Congress on Long Island, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Among the defendants are Fan "Frank" Liu, 62, of Jericho, who is the president of Congress Web TV Station and World Harmony Foundation, and Matthew Ziburis, 49, of Oyster Bay, who previously lived in Ocala, Florida and was a correctional officer for the state of Florida and also worked as a bodyguard. Both men were arrested Wednesday.

Attorneys for the defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

"The defendants have been engaged in an ongoing transnational repression operation to disseminate negative publicity about anti-Chinese Communist Party activists located on U.S. soil by harassing them and attempting to discredit them in the eyes of the U.S. and international public," according to a copy of one of the criminal complaints unsealed Wednesday in the Eastern District of New York.

The charges were announced during a news conference in Washington, D.C. by Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen and Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, which includes Long Island.

The candidate who was targeted was not named in the criminal complaint but matches the description of Xiong Yan, who has announced his candidacy for New York's First Congressional District. Incumbent Lee Zeldin is not seeking reelection to Congress as he runs for governor.

Yan was a student at Beijing University Law School from 1986 to 1989 and participated in the Tiananmen Square. He fled China in 1992, coming to the U.S. and later becoming a chaplain in the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Iraq.

He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Qiming Lin, 59, of China is charged in connection with trying to prevent Yan's candidacy.

According to authorities, starting in September 2021, Lin hired a private investigator to "disrupt the campaign of a Brooklyn resident currently running for U.S. Congress (the Victim), including by physically attacking the Victim."

Lin is a citizen and resident of the People's Republic of China and works on behalf of the PRC’s Ministry of State Security (MSS,) which is a civilian intelligence and secret police agency responsible for counterintelligence and political security, authorities said.

The defendants were scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Wednesday.