Police: East Meadow man robbed Chinese food deliveryman

By William Murphy
An East Meadow man had Chinese food delivered to his residence, robbed the deliveryman at knifepoint and then fled his home Sunday night, police said.

Officers got permission to search the house on Dale Avenue, found the knife and robbery proceeds and arrested Ronald O’Leary, 59, in the house about six hours after the robbery at about 8 p.m., Nassau County police said.

The deliveryman, also 59, was not injured, police said.

Police said it was unknown where O’Leary fled to after the robbery, or when he returned to the house.

He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, police said.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

