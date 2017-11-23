Two men robbed and attacked a restaurant delivery worker in Roosevelt on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

The restaurant employee, 28, was attempting to deliver Chinese food to a home on Smith Street when a man approached and demanded his possessions, police said in a news release.

The employee refused, and the man attacked him, police said. A second attacker joined the first and struck the victim with a gun, police said.

The pair of attackers left the scene on foot with the victim’s cellphone, money and food, police said.

The victim suffered a cut to his head and was treated at the scene, police said.