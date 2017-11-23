TODAY'S PAPER
Chinese food delivery worker attacked, robbed, police say

By Jesse Coburn  jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Two men robbed and attacked a restaurant delivery worker in Roosevelt on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

The restaurant employee, 28, was attempting to deliver Chinese food to a home on Smith Street when a man approached and demanded his possessions, police said in a news release.

The employee refused, and the man attacked him, police said. A second attacker joined the first and struck the victim with a gun, police said.

The pair of attackers left the scene on foot with the victim’s cellphone, money and food, police said.

The victim suffered a cut to his head and was treated at the scene, police said.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

