Man pleads not guilty in parents' Christmas Day shooting

A Brooklyn man pleaded not guilty Monday to trying to kill his parents after authorities said he opened fire during a Christmas Day shooting in Hewlett Harbor following a custody dispute over his 2-year-old son.

A grand jury indicted Dino Tomassetti, 30, on two counts of attempted murder, felony assault and weapon charges and a misdemeanor offense of acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to court records.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Terence Murphy on Monday remanded the defendant back into jail custody following his Nassau County Court arraignment.

One of the defendant's attorneys, William Petrillo, told the judge that his client's father, mother and ex-girlfriend — the mother of the 2-year-old — were in court and fully supported Tomassetti.

The Rockville Centre lawyer added that the arraignment wasn't a time to discuss what had happened in the home and said the defense might request bail for Tomassetti at a later date.

The defendant's parents and ex-girlfriend later left court without commenting. The defendant is barred from any contact with them and his son according to orders of protection that Murphy issued Monday.

"It would be irresponsible to comment on what did and did not happen that morning," Petrillo said in a statement after court. "What’s important is that Dino never intended to hurt anyone. He has the full support of his parents, family and friends. We are confident in a very favorable outcome not just in this case, but that long-needed healing will come to this wonderful family."

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement after the arraignment that the victims had "made remarkable strides in their recovery and are lucky to be alive today." She also said the defendant's actions shattered the "peace and joy" that traditionally mark such a holiday morning by shooting his parents.

Police said they responded to the Seawane Drive shooting scene shortly after 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 for a reported disturbance. They said they found 64-year-old Vincenza Tomassetti shot in the head and 65-year-old Rocco Tomassetti shot in the back.

The defendant’s parents had been caring for his child and he got into an argument with them about custody before the confrontation escalated when he allegedly tried to leave their home with the toddler, according to law enforcement officials.

Police said Tomassetti pulled out a .22-caliber pistol when his parents objected, shooting his mother near her right temple and his father in his back and left wrist. Next the defendant, a bodybuilder, allegedly used the gun to beat his father in the head after he ran out of bullets.

Prosecutor Tracy Keeton said in court Monday that Tomassetti shot his mother first and then shot his father in the back as his father was leaning over her. Father and son then got into a struggle over the gun and the defendant shot his father in the wrist before hitting him with the revolver, dropping the weapon and fleeing, the prosecutor said.

The 2-year-old and his mother were in the room when the shooting happened, according to authorities. They’ve said Tomassetti, who had no prior criminal record, fled the home and left in his Cadillac Escalade before his arrest later that day in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Tomassetti has been in custody at the Nassau County jail since Dec. 29 after waiving his right to an extradition hearing in New Jersey.

The defendant didn’t have a license for the gun, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said first responders took the gunshot victims to a hospital before they underwent surgery and were released from care the same week. State records show Rocco Tomassetti is the CEO of Empire Transit Mix Inc., a Brooklyn-based concrete supply company.

The defendant has worked for his father's business and also as a physical trainer, according to Petrillo.

The 2-year-old is now in the custody of his mother, according to police and Tomassetti's lawyers.