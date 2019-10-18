Man pleads guilty in fatal 2017 Christmas Day shooting

An 18-year-old alleged gang member has admitted to ending the life of a father in a 2017 Christmas Day shooting as the man walked to pick up his 11-year-old daughter at the Hempstead train station, officials said.

Antoine Foster pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in Nassau County Court after Acting State Supreme Court Justice William O’Brien agreed to drop murder and weapon charges under the deal.

The judge committed to punishing Foster with 20 years in prison when he appears in court for sentencing early next year, according to the prosecution and defense.

Police have said victim Rafael Cepeda, 35, wasn’t the intended target of the Terrace Avenue shooting.

Authorities said a bullet hit Cepeda in the chest at 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2017, as he crossed the street in front of a vehicle after wrapping his daughter’s holiday gifts and while on his way to meet her.

Police said Foster opened fire on the vehicle believing it belonged to a rival gang, while his co-defendant Shameq Sullins, 18, acted as his lookout.

Both Hempstead teens, whom police identified as members of the Bloods gang, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in August 2018 following their indictment.

But Foster’s attorney, Christopher Devane, said Friday that his client denies any involvement in a gang.

He added that Foster had “accepted responsibility for his actions” and “is very sorry for this tragic turn of events resulting in the death of Mr. Cepeda.”

Devane added that the incident happened “due to a prior unsolved shooting in which the perpetrators returned looking to cause more mayhem.”

The grand jury’s indictment of the defendants came after Foster’s arrest in June 2018 in Virginia following what authorities said was his six-month run from the law.

Police arrested Sullins about a week after the shooting, but authorities said they never recovered the semiautomatic handgun used in the slaying.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas previously called Cepeda “an innocent victim killed by senseless gang violence.”

Prosecutors didn’t immediately comment Friday on Foster’s plea.

The case against Sullins still is pending. Records show he is due in court on Oct. 30.

Sullins’ attorney, Joseph Lo Piccolo, said Friday his client “maintains he was not aware of Mr. Foster’s possession of a weapon and intent to use it immediately before the tragic shooting of the deceased.”

He added that authorities have “no proof” Sullins is a gang member.

Both defendants remain in jail without bail.