Christopher Loeb, whose beating while in police custody in 2012 led to the downfall of former Suffolk police chief James Burke, has been arrested again, officials said.

Loeb, 31, a former Mount Sinai resident, was arrested Wednesday “in relation to a domestic incident,” Suffolk County police said in a statement Friday.

He was charged with eight misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt, felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, court records show. Other details were not provided by police.

Online court records show Loeb was arraigned on the latest charges Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Bail, set at $3,000 cash or $1,500 bond, was not immediately posted, according to the online records.

Loeb is also facing charges in Queens, where police said he menaced and harassed his former girlfriend in a hotel room last month.

The NYPD also charged Loeb with criminal contempt after he allegedly violated an active order of protection issued in September by Suffolk acting County Court Judge James A. McDonaugh.

That order stated that Loeb was required to “refrain from assaulting, stalking, harassing, menacing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, intimidation or threats” against the ex-girlfriend.

His attorney, Bruce Barket of Garden City, said at the time that the order of protection did not require Loeb to stay away from her. Barket did not immediately return a telephone call for comment Friday morning.

Burke, once the highest-ranking uniformed Suffolk police officer, is serving a 46-month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty in February 2016 to obstruction of justice and violating Loeb’s civil rights.

Last month, Suffolk County agreed to pay Loeb $1.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit he filed after the beating, which took place in a Hauppauge police precinct in December 2012.