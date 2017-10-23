A Suffolk judge acquitted a Sound Beach man who drove drunk the wrong way on Sunrise Highway and killed a man of second-degree murder but convicted him second-degree manslaughter and DWI.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho, who heard the case against Christopher O’Brien, 56, without a jury, said that although there was enough evidence to try the case as a murder, there was not enough to convict.

“I do have a reasonable doubt” on that charge, he said without elaborating. Murder charges in vehicular deaths are rarely brought, and convictions are rarer still.

“The verdict is exactly what we were saying from the very beginning,” defense attorney Scott Gross of Hauppauge said. “The verdict is just and fair.”

Both sides had agreed that O’Brien was intoxicated early on the foggy morning of Dec. 23, 2015, and that he drove east in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway, ultimately crashing into and killing Thomas D’Eletto, 57, an Aquebogue project engineer heading to work in Nassau County.

Suffolk prosecutors charged O’Brien with second-degree murder, arguing at a two-week trial in Central Islip that he had acted with depraved indifference to human life.

Murder carries a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison while second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum of 5 to 15 years.

Assistant District Attorney Marc Lindemann said he was “disappointed” with the verdict, but said his office would continue to charge defendants aggressively when appropriate.

He noted that O’Brien stopped at a red light and could have reconsidered what he was doing before ending up going the wrong way on Sunrise Highway, but instead continued to run people off the road.

“It could have been any of those other people who was the ultimate victim,” Lindemann said. Unfortunately, he said it was D’Eletto who was killed.

“This was an individual doing the right thing, two days before Christmas, just going to work,” Lindemann said.

D’Eletto’s wife was present for the verdict but declined to comment.

Camacho declined to dismiss the murder charge Friday morning after testimony ended, but did dismiss a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

He ruled that testimony about retrograde extrapolation — a formula used to estimate how intoxicated O’Brien was hours before his blood-alcohol level was tested — did not show he was over the 0.18 percent threshold for that charge.

In his closing argument, Gross told the judge there also wasn’t evidence that O’Brien had the state of mind necessary for a murder conviction.

“We are not asking for a pass,” Gross said. “We are not arguing actual innocence. We are asking you to hold him accountable for what he did, but not for what he didn’t do.”

Gross noted that witnesses said the fog that morning was the worst they’d ever seen. That and poor signage near Sunrise Highway could have led O’Brien to end up going the wrong way by accident. That alone would show this is not murder, Gross said.

Gross also said O’Brien avoided cars before the crash in Yaphank.

“He swerved,” Gross said. “The antithesis of depravity is moving, getting out of the way.”

But Lindemann said O’Brien didn’t get out of the way — he just missed. Several drivers testified they felt O’Brien was tracking them, and one witness said it seemed like O’Brien’s Audi A4 aimed at D’Eletto’s Toyota Corolla.

“The defendant made a beeline for Thomas and hit Thomas head-on,” Lindemann said.