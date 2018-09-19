Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandCrime

Charge dropped against Rockville Centre police officer, attorney says

Christopher Stafford turned over evidence that the woman involved was aware he had videotaped their sexual encounter, his defense attorney said.

Christopher Stafford of East Meadow was cleared, his defense attorney said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A judge dismissed an unlawful surveillance charge against a Rockville Centre Village police officer after he turned over evidence that the woman who filed the complaint was aware that he videotaped their sexual encounter, the officer’s attorney said Wednesday.

Christopher Stafford, 28, of East Meadow, was relieved after Nassau County Court Judge Anthony Paradiso in Mineola tossed the felony charge, said attorney William Petrillo of Garden City.

“This has been a nightmare for him,” Petrillo said after the court appearance. “He’s known from day one that he’s innocent.”

Papers: Cop suspended for recording encounter

Christopher Stafford, 27 of East Meadow, was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance in connection with the Feb. 9 encounter with the unnamed woman, according to court documents.

A spokesman for Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas confirmed the decision.

"After an extensive investigation, it was determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt," spokesman Brendan Brosh said. "As a result, the office has moved to dismiss the charge."

Stafford and the 26-year-old woman had dated for about four months, Petrillo said. He said the woman filed the complaint shortly after Stafford ended their relationship.

“What triggered the false complaint was a bad reaction to a breakup,” Petrillo said.

Stafford was arrested and charged in February, leading to his suspension without pay, court documents and a village official said at the time. 

He was later fired, a Rockville Centre spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"During his period of probation with the Village Police Department, a decision was made to terminate Officer Stafford," spokeswoman Julie Scully said in a statement. "We have no further comment on the matter."

The woman, whom prosecutors did not name, had accused Stafford of sending her a picture of herself from the videotape through the social media platform Snapchat, according to court records.

Stafford, according to the criminal complaint, recorded the video “for his own amusement, entertainment and sexual arousal.”

After his arrest, Stafford turned over “thousands” of text messages, Petrillo said, that showed the woman wanted her sexual encounter with Stafford recorded.

“The text messages show that she was discussing, in detail, her desire to create the tape,” Petrillo said.

The woman who filed the complaint will not face criminal charges, Brosh said.

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

