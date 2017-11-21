TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 55° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 55° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Son charged with murder in stabbing death of mother

At hospital arraignment Tuesday, prosecutor says Christopher Storm Harrison admitted killing Joyce Skarka in their Center Moriches home on Friday.

Christopher Storm Harrison has been charged with second-degree

Christopher Storm Harrison has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his mother. Photo Credit: SCPD; Stringer News Service

By Michael O’Keeffe  michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The man accused of stabbing his mother to death in their Center Moriches home told Suffolk County police that he had killed her, a Suffolk County prosecutor said Tuesday during a makeshift arraignment at Stony Brook Medical Center.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Newcombe said Christopher Storm Harrison, 26, initially said that his mother, Joyce Skarka, 53, had attacked him with a knife Friday. Harrison changed his story soon after, acknowledging that he had killed his mother during a domestic dispute in their Union Avenue home.

Harrison was hospitalized after he was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder. Suffolk County District Judge Chris Ann Kelley ordered Harrison held without bail on Tuesday.

Harrison’s attorney, Robert Del Col of Bay Shore, entered a plea of not guilty during the arraignment in a small, windowless room in the hospital. Harrison, dressed in a pale-blue hospital gown, showed no emotion as he sat in a wheelchair and spoke only briefly with Del Col during the short hearing.

“He’s obviously a very, very sick individual who needs to be treated,” Del Col said after the hearing. “At this point in time, I have serious doubts about his capacity to help with his defense.”

Newcombe said Harrison approached two Suffolk County police officers working at a Center Moriches substation Friday and told them he had a fight with his mother and that she was dead.

Police found Skarka’s body in the tub of a bathroom off the master bedroom, Newcombe said. Investigators believe Skarka was attacked in the dining room/kitchen area and her body was dragged to the bathtub. Skarka’s sweatshirt had been pulled over her head, the prosecutor said.

Police found sheets and towels soaked with gasoline or kerosene in the tub, Newcombe said.

Del Col and Harrison’s attending physician at Stony Brook, Poonamdeep Gill, opposed opening the hearing to the media because they feared confidential information about Harrison’s health would be discussed during the hearing. Kelley barred a News 12 cameraman and Newsday photographer from the hearing but allowed two reporters to attend.

By Michael O’Keeffe  michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Osprey's Dominion Vineyards, shown here on July 17, Pair arrested after ruckus at LI vineyard
Shakira Garcia, 19, of Westbury, was killed on Brother: Crash victim had just celebrated her birthday
Town of Hempstead Supervisor candidate Laura Gillen is Town to archive videos of board meetings
Exterior of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is Bill bolsters USMMA sexual-assault prevention
Huntington town hall in Huntington is shown Sept. 2, Town passes budget with 1.1% tax levy hike
New York City Mayor de Blasio, center, and De Blasio takes tax fight to Trump Tower
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE