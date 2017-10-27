The federal Drug Enforcement Agency is setting up a new heroin enforcement team on Long Island — an epicenter of fatal opioid overdoses in recent years, officials announced Friday.

Sen. Charles Schumer, who said he secured $12.5 million in federal funding for the DEA to set up enforcement teams across the country, pushed for a New York team with Long Island as its headquarters.

“New York and Long Island in particular is getting an A-Team to help tackle the heroin and fentanyl epidemic and it couldn’t come soon enough,” said Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a statement. “As the overdoses related to illicit fentanyl and other synthetic opioids increase, the new enforcement team will help the NYPD, Long Island and other local police departments across the state contain and beat back the dangerous tide. We must not let off the gas pedal in the fight against opioid dealers, abuse and death in New York.”

Long Island is one of six places — identified by authorities as a major heroin shipping and distribution point — across the country getting an enforcement team. The New York team will consist of two new DEA agents plus two officers from an existing task force, officials said.

The other places are Charleston, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The DEA’s 2016 National Drug Threat Assessment has identified New York City as a major heroin distribution point for the Northeast and beyond, Schumer said.

In determining the locations for the teams, the DEA considered multiple factors, including “rates of opioid mortality, level of heroin and fentanyl seizures, and where additional resources would make the greatest impact in addressing the ongoing threat,” the agency said Friday in a news release.

“At a time when overdose deaths are at catastrophic levels, the DEA’s top priority is addressing the opioid epidemic and pursuing the criminal organizations that distribute their poison to our neighborhoods,” acting DEA Administrator Robert W. Patterson said.

Nearly 500 people died from opioid overdoses in Nassau and Suffolk counties last year — the highest number of fatalities ever recorded, Newsday has reported.

Suffolk County had 303 opioid-related deaths in 2016, records show. Of those, 171 were related to fentanyl, a potent painkiller.

Nassau County recorded 190 deaths related to overdoses of opioids in 2016. Nassau’s death toll connected to fentanyl almost doubled from 86 the previous year, records show.