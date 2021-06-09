TODAY'S PAPER
Shirley man stole car at gunpoint in Melville, fled police, Suffolk police say

Police said a Shirley man fled on foot

Police said a Shirley man fled on foot after officers used tire-piercing stop sticks during a pursuit in Medford early Wednesday morning. Credit: Stringer News

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A carjacker armed with a gun stole a BMW from the parking lot of a Melville restaurant early Wednesday morning, triggering a hunt that ended about 25 miles away in Medford after police deployed tire-piercing stop sticks and then caught the suspect, who had fled on foot, Suffolk police said.

Jahmohri Mitchell, 21, of Shirley, demanded that two people who had parked at Cirella's Restaurant on Broadhollow Road turn their 2005 BMW X3 over to him at about 12:45 a.m., the police said in a statement.

They complied. Officers then spotted the BMW on Long Island Avenue in Medford, but the driver failed to stop when they tried to pull him over, the police said.

Stop sticks were placed across Mill Road. A foot chase followed, and Mitchell was arrested at 1:32 a.m., the police said.

Mitchell was charged with robbery, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, according to the police.

His arraignment is planned for Thursday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

