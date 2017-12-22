Police are searching for a knife-wielding robber who they say threatened an attendant and stole cash Wednesday at a Citgo gas station in Hicksville.

Nassau County police said detectives have video surveillance footage of the robbery — and will be releasing it Friday.

The incident occurred at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, with the robber, identified only as a male wearing a dark mask with dark-colored gloves, entering the Citgo on South Broadway, displaying the knife and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber then fled south on South Broadway, police said. There were no injuries.

Police could not immediately say if they believe the robbery is part of a pattern.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.