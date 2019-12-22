Detectives in Nashville, Tennessee are searching for four people of interest in connection with the fatal stabbing early Saturday of Clayton Beathard, the starting quarterback for the Long Island University football team, and another man.

Beathard's heartbroken teammates on Sunday remembered him as a leader and mentor who valued toughness on the gridiron, but would literally give his friend the shirt off his back.

Beathard, 22, a junior at LIU, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a 2:50 a.m. fight outside a Nashville bar involving multiple people, police said. A third victim, also 21, whom police did not identify, was treated and released.

Police said the fight outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill appeared to have resulted from an argument that started inside.

Three men and one woman are wanted for questioning in the case, Nashville police said Sunday morning. The four individuals appear to be acquaintances according to their interaction on video surveillance footage, police said.

Two of the men, one wearing a Nike sweatshirt, the other a puffy jacket, are seen in the video standing in front of a booth in the center of the bar. The other man and the woman are at the bottom of the video and eventually join the other two in front of the booth. Anyone knowing their identities is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Beathard, of Thompson Station, Tennessee, was the quarterback for the LIU Sharks, which began Division I play this fall. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior transferred from Iowa Western Community College in January. He appeared in seven games this fall before missing the rest of the season due to injury, according to LIU's football team website. He was second on the team in scoring with three touchdowns.

Beathard came from a family of prominence in the fields of country music and professional football. He is the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard. His brother, Tucker Beathard, is a country music singer.

His older brother, C.J. Beathard, is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and his grandfather, Bobby Beathard, won four Super Bowls as an NFL general manager and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

LIU running back Tim Marinan, a senior, said Beathard twice last year gave his friends the shirt he was wearing after they got cold from swimming in the cold Atlantic water off Jones Beach.

"He was a guy willing to do anything for anyone," said Marinan, 22, of Orlando, Florida. "Every one loved him."

Although Beathard only attended the school for a short while, he immediately established himself as a leader on the team and a well-liked guy on campus, Marinan said.

"You just knew the knowledge he had for the game," Marinan said. "Everyone wanted to pick his brain."

"I just know I'm going to live my life based on the way he lived his life," Marinan continued.

Derick Eugene of Westbury, a wide receiver for the Sharks, called Beathard "a passionate person" who tried to lift up everybody around him.

"He was a strong person," Eugene said. "He loved being here (on Long Island). He loved New York pizza. When I dropped him off at the airport when he went home for Christmas, he said he wanted one more slice."

Other LIU teammates took to social media to remember a "warrior" player they will miss forever.

Beathard's roommate, LIU wide receiver Alex Daubon, posted photos of the young men laughing, eating and riding in a plane and a car.

"Before we got to school, I used to call you all the time geeked for spring ball to start and other times just to check up on you," wrote Daubon, who according to the LIU roster is a redshirt junior. "Your family welcomed me like one of their own. Lost for words. Life is unbelievable."

In an Instagram post, another LIU wide receiver, senior Jake Bofshever, described Beathard as a "tremendous leader friend brother teammate and a hell of qb flat out warrior."

Euge said he's not sure how the Sharks will move on after such a tragic loss.

:I don't have the answer to that, I've never gone through anything like this before," Eugene said. "We have to stick together for Clay. We have to fight for him and each other and bring home a championship. It's not about football. It's persona."