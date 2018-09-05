Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Massapequa teen with clown costume arrested on weapon charges, police say

Officers linked Christopher Desousa to an incident at a park where minors were chased with a stun gun, police said.

Christopher Desousa of Massapequa is charged with criminal

Christopher Desousa of Massapequa is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
Print

A Massapequa teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police found stun guns and a clown costume in his vehicle, Nassau County police said.

Police responded to a call for a suspicious person in a vehicle on Peconic Drive in East Massapequa about 10:50 p.m. When officers approached the vehicle to interview Christopher Desousa, 17, they saw a clown costume and clown mask on the passenger seat, they said.

That led them to determine Desousa was the same person involved in an incident the previous day at nearby John Burns Park, police said. In Monday’s incident, Desousa reportedly chased multiple minors with a stun gun while dressed as a clown. No injuries were reported.

Desousa was arrested after police searched the vehicle and found four stun guns and a black jack, which is generally a lead-based baton, police said.

Desousa is charged with five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police asked anyone who may have been a victim to contact Nassau County police at 516-573-6753.

In 2016, reports of scary clown sightings spread across the country and the world, including on Long Island. The cases at the time, some of which led to arrests, generally involved menacing near wooded areas.

Headshot

Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. She is now a breaking news reporter on the Long Island desk.

Latest Long Island News

Deplaning and having temperature taken with emergency crews Officials: 19 on Dubai-to-JFK flight fall ill
Lindenmere, the one-time summer residence of Imelda and LI home once owned by Imelda Marcos to be auctioned
Jose Daniel Lopez, outside Nassau Police headquarters in Records: Man indicted in killing of high school student
Kings Park offers boat launches and access to What some want to see 'up and down Main Street' in one LI community
Olivia Whaites, 7, of Floral Park, surprised her LI girl surprises grandfather in UK for retirement
The building site on Hawthorne Road in Southampton, Town nears $500G deal to buy lot where remains found