Long IslandCrime

Two men punched, kicked coach in Huntington Station after argument, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are asking for help identifying two men who attacked a youth basketball coach during an altercation Sunday at a sports center in Huntington Station.

The incident occurred at the Next Level Sports Center on Railroad Street around 6:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said. It began with a verbal dispute between the coach and "a woman in the stands," then became physical when police said the two men punched and kicked the coach, who was treated at Huntington Hospital.

Police did not detail the coach's injuries.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play, or can search P3 Tips online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest in the case.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

