Police are asking for help identifying two men who attacked a youth basketball coach during an altercation Sunday at a sports center in Huntington Station.

The incident occurred at the Next Level Sports Center on Railroad Street around 6:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said. It began with a verbal dispute between the coach and "a woman in the stands," then became physical when police said the two men punched and kicked the coach, who was treated at Huntington Hospital.

Police did not detail the coach's injuries.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play, or can search P3 Tips online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest in the case.