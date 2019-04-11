A West Hempstead man whom prosecutors pegged as one of the founders of a ring that trafficked Mexican cocaine and heroin from Arizona to New York City — using Long Island as a distribution hub — has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and weapon charges.

Jury selection was about to start Wednesday in the Nassau County Court trial of Kervin Etienne, 38, when he agreed to a plea deal.

It will send him to prison for 7½ to 15 years, according to his defense attorney, Brian Carmody.

“He was looking at a potential life sentence. Under the circumstances, it was the best plea bargain he could get,” the Garden City lawyer said Thursday.

Etienne was among 17 people that a grand jury indicted in September 2017 in what law enforcement officials said was a drug enterprise involving several members of the same family that netted between $50,000 and $75,000 a week.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said at the time of the bust that Nassau County was the hub for wholesale distribution of narcotics destined for sale hundreds of miles away.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official called the sting the culmination of a five-month wiretap investigation to dismantle an operation that sold mostly crack and cocaine, along with smaller amount of heroin, and had a customer base stretching from Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties north to Syracuse and south to Maryland.

Etienne, his cousin Lyonel Beaubrun, 42, of Rosedale, and another relative founded the operation and stored the drugs in trap houses in Nassau and Queens, prosecutors also alleged.

Beaubrun’s case remains pending, and his defense attorney Bruce Barket said Thursday that the allegations against the Queens man are false.

“We anticipate a trial sometime in the fall,” the Garden City lawyer said. “Lyonel looks forward to getting a chance to be exonerated and get out of jail.”

Law enforcement officials said the ring supplied drugs to big-time dealers in New York City and on Long Island, as well as upstate and in Chicago, Maine, Maryland and Virginia.

Seizures in the case included 12 pounds of cocaine, four ounces of heroin, $190,000, two defaced guns, a wristwatch worth more than $100,000 and three luxury vehicles, according to authorities.

Court records show the investigation began when federal prosecutors along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration started a wiretap probe into targets trafficking cocaine through Oneida County and allegedly identified Etienne as a supplier for a Syracuse drug dealer.

Prosecutors said that led to the identification of other drug associates and locations used by the ring in Nassau and Queens.

The Nassau district attorney’s office used information from federal officials to then launch a probe into Etienne and his alleged network that included intercepting communications on his phone and several others, records show.

Prosecutors didn't immediately comment on the case Thursday.

The judge scheduled Etienne’s sentencing for June 6.