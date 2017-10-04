Subscribe
    CrimeLong Island

    Cocaine-heroin ring operating on LI taken down, Nassau DA says

    bridget.murphy@newsday.com

    Law enforcement officials on Oct. 4, 2017, displayed

    Law enforcement officials on Oct. 4, 2017, displayed some of the trafficked cocaine and heroin they said they seized from a drug ring. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Law enforcement officials said Wednesday they have disrupted a drug ring that trafficked kilos of Mexican cocaine and heroin on airline flights from Arizona to New York City, before they were sold locally on Long Island and to major narcotics dealers in four other states.

    Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said 17 people are facing drug-related charges for their involvement in...

