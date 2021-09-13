Sini: Ronkonkoma couple operated cocaine, crack ring

A Ronkonkoma couple prosecutors say operated a cocaine and crack trafficking ring out of their apartment have been charged with operating as major traffickers and other drug crimes in a 15-count indictment unsealed Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Authorities seized a kilo and a half of cocaine and more than $13,000 in cash while executing a search warrant last month at the apartment of Kobaski R. Claros, 31, and Maria Jesus Rivera, 24, Sini said, as well as drug paraphernalia and a stun gun. The cocaine has a street value of $150,000, according to prosecutors.

Suffolk Judge Richard Ambro ordered Claros held on $1 million cash bail, $3 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond when Claros appeared in Riverhead court on Monday. Rivera, who was arraigned on Thursday, has been held in lieu of $500,000 bail, $2 million bond or $4 million partially secured bond.

Claros and Rivera face up to 25 years to life if convicted on the major trafficking charges.