TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Sini: Ronkonkoma couple operated cocaine, crack ring

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini on Monday

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini on Monday holds up cocaine seized by officials during a news conference at the district attorney's office in Riverhead. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A Ronkonkoma couple prosecutors say operated a cocaine and crack trafficking ring out of their apartment have been charged with operating as major traffickers and other drug crimes in a 15-count indictment unsealed Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Authorities seized a kilo and a half of cocaine and more than $13,000 in cash while executing a search warrant last month at the apartment of Kobaski R. Claros, 31, and Maria Jesus Rivera, 24, Sini said, as well as drug paraphernalia and a stun gun. The cocaine has a street value of $150,000, according to prosecutors.

Suffolk Judge Richard Ambro ordered Claros held on $1 million cash bail, $3 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond when Claros appeared in Riverhead court on Monday. Rivera, who was arraigned on Thursday, has been held in lieu of $500,000 bail, $2 million bond or $4 million partially secured bond.

Claros and Rivera face up to 25 years to life if convicted on the major trafficking charges.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

Nichole Schmidt holds a photo of her daughter
Parents of Blue Point woman gone missing in Wyoming plead for public's help
Broker Jeewan Persaud (l) chats with homeowner Derek
Home prices jump 17.6% in Suffolk to new high, 13% in Nassau 
John Gerges is escorted out of Nassau County
Merrick man sentenced to 21 years for wife's strangling
A federal judge considering a lawsuit filed by
In Syosset nurses' suit, judge refuses to suspend state's vaccine mandate
Suffolk officers were at Commack High School on
Police investigating online threats made to Commack High School students
"We've been given interventions that at the end
On COVID's front lines, frustration with the stark toll of a 'preventable illness'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?