An East Rockaway man was charged Thursday after police said he threatened to kill his wife at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens and was found to possess multiple illegal weapons.

NYPD officers said Thomas Saxton, 34, whose child was hospitalized, was arguing with his wife inside the hospital when hospital officials called 911 just after noon Thursday to report he was threatening to shoot people inside the hospital. Police said several witnesses heard him threatening to kill his wife.

Police found Saxton’s car outside the hospital, inside which they said were found multiple loaded guns. Police said they found two loaded ghost guns that were untraceable by police.

Police later served a search warrant at Saxton's East Rockaway home, where they said they recovered "a cache of firearms, ammo, magazines and ballistic vests."

Saxton was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of ammunition, two counts of menacing, two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and two counts of harassment.

Saxton was arraigned Friday in Queens Criminal Court, where he was ordered held without bail. His defense attorney with Queens Legal Aid could not be reached for comment Saturday.