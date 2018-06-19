State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the victim of a cold case homicide in Dix Hills nearly two decades ago.

The man’s unsolved slaying is the subject of a statewide initiative called “Cold Case Tuesday,” in which State Police regularly highlight unsolved cases.

Suffolk County police released a computerized facial reconstruction of the man two years ago and limited details about the case. His identity and the person responsible for his death remain a mystery.

The body of a white man or light-skinned Hispanic man was discovered by highway contract workers on March 9, 2000, stuffed in a black plastic garbage bag in a wooded area off the Northern State Parkway, east of Wolf Hill Road.

Investigators believe the victim had been shot in the face and torso with a large-caliber pistol. An autopsy and analysis of soil samples helped authorities estimate his date of death as between January 2000 and March 2000.

The victim is described as 35 to 45 years old, with short dark hair, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. He had no visible tattoos or scars.

The man was found wearing Levi’s bluejeans, a navy blue bathing suit, an olive-colored Levi’s short-sleeve shirt with black trim and an olive-colored T-shirt with a multicolored picture. The T-shirt has a New Jersey theme, with drawings of a football player and sailboats and the words “New Jersey,” “Giants Stadium” and “Jersey Shore.”

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone with information about the crime can call State Police at 631-756-3300 and refer to SJS# 3023503. All information will be kept confidential.