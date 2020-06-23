Cold Case homicide detectives have released new lifelike renderings of a female victim who was found dead in a dumpster almost 40 years ago in Freeport.

The depictions, which resemble photographs, were done by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children using facial recognition software and sent to Nassau County police in an effort to solve the case.

Nassau police released the media packet Tuesday hoping someone might recognize the victim and contact them.

Police said the victim, believed to be in her late teens or early 20s, was found on Nov. 4, 1982, in a dumpster on North Main Street near the intersection with Mount Joy Avenue. Not much else is known about her, police said.

Investigators believe she was likely somewhere between 5-foot and 5-foot-3 and said she was found wearing a gold-colored pendant necklace with a green stone that had the letter K at its center.

Investigators also released a photo of a recovered yellow and gray striped shirt but released few details other than that the victim was murdered.

The NCMEC, established by Congress in 1984 under guidance from President Ronald Reagan, "America’s Most Wanted" host John Walsh and advocate Ernie Allen, is a private, nonprofit organization based in Alexandria, Virginia. It use cyber tiplines and other awareness and research tools to help locate missing and exploited children and teens, victims of sex trafficking, runaways and others.

Police said the NCMEC forwarded the computer renderings in this case, facsimiles so lifelike they look like photographs.

Despite the fact the case is four decades old, investigators are hoping someone recognizes the victim and calls either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS to report any information or leads.

All calls will remain confidential, police said.