Long IslandCrime

Accused Bloods member won’t come to court for arraignment

Trendell Walker is accused of the fatal shooting of a North Bellport teen in 2016.

Trendell Walker is led by police out of

Trendell Walker is led by police out of his arraignment in Riverhead town court on June 13, 2014. Photo Credit: Paul Squire

By Nicole Fuller  nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
The alleged Bloods gang member charged in a decade-old gang-related slaying of a North Bellport teenager shot while leaving an anti-crime rally refused to show up at his arraignment Monday because he first wanted to speak to his attorney, officials said.

Trendell Walker, 29, of Patchogue, currently being held in a federal detention center in Brooklyn on assault charges from a 2016 shooting,...

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

