Long IslandCrime

Four charged in Uniondale motel robbery, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two men and two women face arraignment Tuesday, after they were charged with robbing a man who went to a motel in response to an online ad, police said.

Nassau County police said the 47-year-old victim went to the Coliseum Motor Inn on Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale Monday in response to an unspecified advertisement — only to be met by the foursome, who promptly robbed him. A subsequent investigation determined three of those involved also were responsible for a similar robbery on April 18, police said.

Police said that on arrival at Room No. 60, the victim was threatened by the two men — one displayed a knife, the other threatened the victim with a bottle and demanded cash — and was then forced to hand over an undisclosed amount of money to the assailants.

Arrested were: Brandon Blocker, 27, of Hempstead; Bryan Cheeks, 20, of Westbury; Angel Behrens, 27, of Levittown; and Ryasia McGuire, 22, of Huntington. Further investigation led police to determine that Blocker, Cheeks and Behrens also were involved in the previous robbery, police said.

Blocker, Cheeks and Behrens were charged with two counts each of first-degree, second-degree and third-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Additionally, Blocker was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

McGuire was charged with first-degree, second-degree and third-degree robbery, as well as one count each of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree conspiracy.

It was not immediately clear if they were represented by attorneys.

Police are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of a similar crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

