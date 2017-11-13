Two women were arrested Monday after they robbed a gas station in Commack, Suffolk police said.

Police said Amber Edey, 24, of Amityville and Cassandra Cruz, 31, of Lindenhurst entered the Speedway gas station convenience store on Jericho Turnpike at 3:10 a.m. Monday wearing ski masks and gloves.

Cruz went behind the counter and demanded money from an employee working the cash register, while Edey, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, made a motion as if she had a gun in her sweatshirt pocket, according to police.

The employee opened the cash register, and Cruz took money before the duo fled on foot, police said.

Authorities arrested Edey on Apple Lane in Commack and Cruz at the Commack Motor Inn on Jericho Turnpike, police said.

Edey was charged with second-degree robbery, while Cruz was charged with second-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a radio device and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Cruz also had an outstanding warrant for petit larceny, police said.

The women are scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.