This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 40° Good Evening
Few Clouds 40° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk cops: 2 women arrested after Commack gas station robbery

Cassandra Cruz, 31, of Lindenhurst, is one of

Cassandra Cruz, 31, of Lindenhurst, is one of two suspects charged in connection with a Speedway gas station robbery Monday morning, Nov. 13, 2017, in Commack, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two women were arrested Monday after they robbed a gas station in Commack, Suffolk police said.

Police said Amber Edey, 24, of Amityville and Cassandra Cruz, 31, of Lindenhurst entered the Speedway gas station convenience store on Jericho Turnpike at 3:10 a.m. Monday wearing ski masks and gloves.

Cruz went behind the counter and demanded money from an employee working the cash register, while Edey, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, made a motion as if she had a gun in her sweatshirt pocket, according to police.

The employee opened the cash register, and Cruz took money before the duo fled on foot, police said.

Authorities arrested Edey on Apple Lane in Commack and Cruz at the Commack Motor Inn on Jericho Turnpike, police said.

Edey was charged with second-degree robbery, while Cruz was charged with second-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a radio device and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Cruz also had an outstanding warrant for petit larceny, police said.

The women are scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Grey Gardens in East Hampton hosts an estate Legendary Grey Gardens hosts estate sale
A drawing shows the proposal for The Hills Town reschedules vote on The Hills’ fate
Kelly Ann Tinyes, 13, left, was killed in Teen’s family wants to keep her killer in prison
Guardian Co. buses drop off students at Archer Company, union to talk as bus strike continues
From left, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, 1600: Trump Asia wrap-up: Stripes of a paper tiger
High school students enter Frank Melville Jr. Memorial Report: International students at U.S. colleges up 3.4%
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE