Commack man pleads guilty to terrorism charge

A Commack man who federal prosecutors said attempted to travel to Syria to wage "violent jihad" and told investigators that he was "prepared to strap a bomb on and sacrifice himself" pleaded guilty Friday to a single terrorism count.

Elvis Redzepagic, 29, pleaded guilty during a virtual proceeding in U.S. District Court in Central Islip to a single count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

"I plead guilty," Redzepagic said, adding: "I traveled to Turkey and attempted to enter through the Syrian border with the purpose of joining [Jabhat] al-Nusra front at around June, August 2015."

According to federal prosecutors, Redzepagic traveled to Turkey in July 2015 and to Jordan in 2016 in unsuccessful attempts to enter Syria in order to join either ISIS — also known as the Islamic State — or an al-Qaida affiliate named Jabhat al-Nusra.

Redzepagic faces up to 20 years in prison, supervised release for life and a $250,000 fine under federal sentencing guidelines, but could receive a lighter sentence. Federal prosecutor Artie McConnell said during Friday's proceeding that the government "has not come to a decision on what to recommend" regarding Redzepagic's prison sentence.

Redzepagic's plea agreement outlines that if he's sentenced to 168 months or less, he agrees not to file an appeal or challenge his conviction.

According to prosecutors, he told investigators he was "prepared to strap a bomb on and sacrifice himself," according to a complaint filed when Redzepagic was arrested in March 2017.

At that time, Redzepagic’s attorney issued a statement saying that her client "is an American citizen who has been fully cooperative with the government’s investigation. We hope to work with Mr. Redzepagic’s family to show the Court and the government that Mr. Redzepagic needs treatment and care, not imprisonment."

Later his attorneys said, given his cooperation, "we hope that the government will support our efforts to help this young citizen who went astray because of mental illness and drug use."

Redzepagic made reference to his troubles during his allocution Friday, when he answered yes when U.S. Magistrate A. Kathleen Tomlinson's asked whether he had been hospitalized and treated for addiction. He added that he couldn't recall when it occurred, but it was prior to 2017.

Before his arrest, according to federal prosecutors, Redzepagic had been questioned by FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force agents after his family called Suffolk 911 twice asking police to remove him from their home because of violent behavior. Redzepagic then had threatened to cut off his mother’s head and attempted to use a knife to cut off his tattoos, according to federal prosecutors.

Redzepagic told Suffolk police, when under arrest on a marijuana charge, according to federal prosecutors: "I’m going to leave this country and I’m going to come back with an Army — Islam is coming."