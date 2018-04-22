TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: 2 found with marijuana, pills without prescription

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A traffic stop late Saturday night in Commack resulted in the arrest of two people on drug charges, state police said.

State Police pulled over a 2004 GMC Envoy after they said it made an improper U-turn on Motor Parkway in Commack about 11:30 p.m., police said.

Police said they found liquid THC, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and numerous oxycodone and Valium pills without a prescription in the possession of driver Robert W. Riepe, 22, of Hauppauge, and passenger Samantha P. McNeill, 18, of Smithtown.

Both were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony; third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance with the intent to sell, a felony; and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana; criminal use drug paraphernalia and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance.

Riepe was additionally charged with numerous vehicle and traffic law violations, which state police did not specify.

Riepe’s attorney, Lindsay P. Henry, of Babylon, said Sunday: “We feel that once the evidence is revealed, everyone will look at it in a different way.”

Henry declined to comment further.

An attorney for McNeill could not be reached.

Both were arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip. Details were unavailable.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

