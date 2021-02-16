Stony Brook man charged in 10 commercial burglaries, Suffolk cops say

A Stony Brook man was charged Tuesday with burglarizing 10 businesses since late last year, Suffolk police said.

Canine Section Officer Sean Clarke and his canine partner Brock were on patrol when they spotted Michael Parise, 45, breaking the glass door of a Subway shop on Route 347 in Stony Brook at about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The officer and his dog gave chase and arrested Parise after a struggle, police said.

Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives, Parise, of Stony Brook Road, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree burglary in connection with other locations.

According to Suffolk police, they businesses, all in Stony Brook include:

Bambu, on Route 347, during the overnight hours of February 14 to February 15.

LI Bagel Café, on Route 347 in Stony Brook, on February 13 at about 1:30 a.m.

Bambu, on Route 347 in Stony Brook, during the overnight hours of January 10 to January 11.

Red Tiger Dumpling House, on Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook, on January 21 at about 9 a.m.

Hoshi Sushi, on Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook, during the overnight hours of January 21 to January 22.

Iron Ramen, on Route 347 in Stony Brook, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on January 11.

Smoke Paradise, at 2350 Route 347 in Stony Brook, at about a.m. on January 11.

Lan Wo, on Route 347 in Stony Brook, at about 1 a.m. on January 10.

Ssambap Korean BBQ, on Route 347 in Stony Brook, at about 5 a.m. on November 17.

Parise was also charged with resisting arrest and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday, police said.