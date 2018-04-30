The surgical mask-wearing man responsible for a string of gunpoint robberies of businesses in East Patchogue, Yaphank and Holbrook since February was arrested overnight, police said Monday.

Marchell Rountree, 50, of Wards Lane, Bellport, is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of five counts of first-degree robbery, police said.

An investigation had linked Rountree to the spree, which began Feb. 17 and lasted through Saturday, police said.

That spree, police said, included robberies of 7-Eleven, at 139 Sunrise Hwy., East Patchogue, on Feb. 17; the Speedway gas station at 80 Horseblock Rd., Yaphank, on Feb. 25; the 7-Eleven in East Patchogue again, this time on April 21; the Valero gas station at 151 Hospital Rd. in East Patchogue on April 24; and, the 7-Eleven at 796 Broadway Ave., Holbrook, on Saturday.

Major Case Unit detectives said that in each case Rountree donned a surgical mask, then entered the business, displayed a handgun, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Just Saturday police released a surveillance photo from the April 24 robbery of the Valero station, requesting anyone with information call Crime Stoppers. Fifth Precinct officers made the arrest two days later, police said.