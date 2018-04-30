TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man who wore surgical mask in robbery spree arrested

Detectives said that on five occasions Marchell Rountree entered a Suffolk business, displayed a handgun, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Marchell Rountree, 50, of Bellport, was arrested in

Marchell Rountree, 50, of Bellport, was arrested in a Suffolk robbery spree, police said Monday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The surgical mask-wearing man responsible for a string of gunpoint robberies of businesses in East Patchogue, Yaphank and Holbrook since February was arrested overnight, police said Monday.

Marchell Rountree, 50, of Wards Lane, Bellport, is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of five counts of first-degree robbery, police said.

An investigation had linked Rountree to the spree, which began Feb. 17 and lasted through Saturday, police said.

Masked gunman sought in 5 robberies, cops say

In each of the crimes, the man has donned a surgical mask before he enters the stores, displays a gun and demands cash, cops said.

That spree, police said, included robberies of 7-Eleven, at 139 Sunrise Hwy., East Patchogue, on Feb. 17; the Speedway gas station at 80 Horseblock Rd., Yaphank, on Feb. 25; the 7-Eleven in East Patchogue again, this time on April 21; the Valero gas station at 151 Hospital Rd. in East Patchogue on April 24; and, the 7-Eleven at 796 Broadway Ave., Holbrook, on Saturday.

Major Case Unit detectives said that in each case Rountree donned a surgical mask, then entered the business, displayed a handgun, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Just Saturday police released a surveillance photo from the April 24 robbery of the Valero station, requesting anyone with information call Crime Stoppers. Fifth Precinct officers made the arrest two days later, police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

