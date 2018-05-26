TODAY'S PAPER
LI man sold duplicate Billy Joel concert tickets, police say

Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden in

Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden in October 2017. Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/wireimage

By Ellen Yan
A Centereach man sold duplicate tickets Friday to a Billy Joel concert for $350 to undercover officers, Suffolk police said in announcing his arrest.

Police set up a sting for Brandon Lesser, 24, after one of his customers suspected that his tickets, purchased on the app Letgo, were not authentic, officials said.

First Precinct crime section officers arranged to meet him Friday night at the parking lot of a Nesconset restaurant on Middle Country Road.

Lesser sold them tickets with the same seats that he had sold to the victim — floor section D, Row 2, seat 5 and 6 for the July 28 show at Madison Square Garden, police said.

He was charged with two counts of petty larceny and second-degree scheme to defraud and was given a July 31 court date.

Investigators suspect Lesser cheated other buyers. First Precinct crime section officers ask anyone who believes they were victimized to call them at 631-854-8126.

