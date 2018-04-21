A Hampton Bays contractor was charged with larceny for collecting deposits and payments for work that he sometimes never even started, Town of Southampton police said Saturday.

George F. Natlo Jr., 62, owner of “Perfection Home Contracting,” also stole his roommate’s checkbook and forged checks worth more than $46,000, a police statement said.

His victims, the police said, included two women who gave him a $2,000 deposit to replace their front porch, but never got their money back after he failed to carry out the work.

Natlo also stole more than $9,000 worth of construction material, police said.

The larceny charges the defendant faces are felonies; so is the forgery charge, police said.

Southampton police said they arrested Natlo after a six-month investigation — which continues as they are probing more complaints with the Suffolk County District Attorney.

The police could not immediately say when Natlo was arrested; the district attorney’s office was not immediately available to identify the defendant’s attorney.

Anyone who might assist Southampton detectives should call 631-702-2230.